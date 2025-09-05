Fighters of the Forpost border brigade captured two Russian soldiers in the Vovchansk sector. Both were former prisoners forced into the war: they were threatened with additional years behind bars if they refused.

Their supplies at the front amounted to little more than a can of stew every few days and a constant shortage of water. These stories are among the many where the aggressor country turns prisoners into so-called "volunteer fighters" under threat of punishment, Censor.NET reported.

"They pressured me, blackmailed me with my freedom," the captured soldiers told the border guards.

