Defense Forces capture two former Russian prisoners: "They pressured me, blackmailed me with my freedom". VIDEO

Fighters of the Forpost border brigade captured two Russian soldiers in the Vovchansk sector. Both were former prisoners forced into the war: they were threatened with additional years behind bars if they refused.

Their supplies at the front amounted to little more than a can of stew every few days and a constant shortage of water. These stories are among the many where the aggressor country turns prisoners into so-called "volunteer fighters" under threat of punishment, Censor.NET reported.

"They pressured me, blackmailed me with my freedom," the captured soldiers told the border guards.

