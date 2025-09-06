Russians attacked 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: private houses and flats damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers struck 476 times at 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Polohy and Vasylivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov and data from the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, on 5 September, Russia attacked the region with various types of weapons:

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Chervona Krynytsia and Malynivka.

334 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Zapasne, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novopavlivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria were shelled twice with multiple rocket launchers.

135 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

It is noted that there were 17 reports of damage to private houses, apartments and outbuildings.



No civilians were injured.







