Russia has used more than 1,300 UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine since beginning of September, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of September alone, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine. Last night, there were more strikes on civilian infrastructure.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the first week of September, the enemy struck Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Lviv regions. Explosions were heard in almost all regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia continues to drag out the war and is trying to make an outright farce of diplomacy.

"And there must be a common response to this: to shelling and destruction, to ignoring diplomatic efforts and civilised dialogue. President Trump is absolutely right: to unblock diplomacy, we need effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade," he said.

The President called for increased sanctions pressure, supply of weapons to Ukraine and guaranteeing the impossibility of repeating such invasions in the future.

"Lasting peace requires effective and genuine security guarantees. We are working to implement all these components of a lasting peace in the future. I am grateful to all partners who support Ukraine and our people," Zelenskyy added.





