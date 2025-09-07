ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,088,150 people (+970 per day), 11,163 tanks, 32,516 artillery systems, 23,254 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,088,150 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 7.09.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1088150 (+970) people

tanks - 11163 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23254 (+11) units

artillery systems - 32516 (+42) units

MLRS - 1481 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 56817 (+294)

cruise missiles - 3686 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 61054 (+104)

special equipment - 3961 (+4)

Photo: General Staff

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

