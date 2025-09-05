A video has surfaced online showing the 14-year-old son of Colonel Grigorii Kurchaninov, commander of Russia’s 98th Airborne Division, admitting that he is being taught "to kill Khokhols" (a slur for Ukrainians - ed.note). The boy’s father currently leads the Russian military contingent at the Zapad-2025 drills in Belarus.

The 98th Airborne Division under Kurchaninov’s command previously took part in the assaults on Chasiv Yar and has been implicated in numerous war crimes on Ukrainian territory, Censor.NET reports.

