Russian strike on civilian tent camp in Sumy region: one woman killed, seven people wounded. PHOTO

Late the night before, Russian troops attacked a civilian tent camp in the suburbs of Putivl community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the enemy turned a peaceful holiday into a tragedy.

"A 51-year-old woman died of a shrapnel wound before the arrival of paramedics. Our sincere condolences to the family," the statement said.

According to the RMA, 7 people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy and his parents. All were hospitalised.

"The injured are being provided with medical care, their condition is preliminarily of moderate severity," the RMA said.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Commissariat