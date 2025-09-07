Seven horses died at equestrian club near Kyiv as result of night attack by Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, the stables of the Endurance Horse Sport Club were destroyed during a night attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by Lesia Hordienko, the administrator of the Arion Endurance Horse Club group, Censor.NET reports.

"It's a very bad morning. Yulia Tolpyha has no more horses. The arrival of the "Shaheds" on the levadas of the Endurance Horse Sport Club. Seven horses were killed, only Holly and Manuel survived," Hordienko said.

According to her, people were not injured. The stable itself is relatively intact, but the building was "wobbled", windows and doors were smashed. It needs to be repaired to accommodate the surviving horses.







