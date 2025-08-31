Air Defense Forces work on Russian drones in Kyiv region

On Sunday, August 31, Russian drones were spotted in the sky over Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working to take down enemy targets.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Kyiv region! Enemy UAVs have been spotted! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Please do not photograph or film the work of our defenders," the message said.

Residents of the region were also urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert was lifted.

Earlier it was reported that in the afternoon of Sunday, August 31, Russian invaders launched attack drones over Ukrainian territory.

See more: Setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: three criminals detained in Kyiv region, - SSU. PHOTOS