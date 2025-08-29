Setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: three criminals detained in Kyiv region, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police have detained three more residents of Kyiv region who set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces service vehicles on the orders of the FSB.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

According to the investigation, the defendants tracked the Armed Forces vehicles and prepared video reports on arsons for Russian curators. The criminals used flammable mixtures synthesised according to FSB instructions.

In Kyiv, two 16-year-old schoolchildren were detained for burning down a soldier's SUV after he returned from the front line. In Bila Tserkva district, a 36-year-old unemployed man was caught setting fire to another defender's pickup service truck. During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of their work for the FSB and the clothes they wore when carrying out the orders were seized from all of them.

Read more: They wanted to destroy AFU veteran’s home and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities: SSU detains six arsonists. PHOTOS





The criminals were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations committed by a group of persons during a special period). They are in custody and face up to 8 years in prison.

Read more: SSU hits 17 Russian air defense, EW and radar systems in 4 days