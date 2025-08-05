They wanted to destroy AFU veteran’s home and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities: SSU detains six arsonists. PHOTOS

Six Russian agents involved in arson attacks across various regions of Ukraine have been detained. The targets were the homes of Ukrainian defenders and their families, as well as energy facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Russian intelligence recruited agents through Telegram channels, targeting individuals looking for "easy earnings."

Kyiv region

Three young men were detained for preparing to set fire to the home of a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran in Vasylkiv.

They had made Molotov cocktails intended to be thrown through the victim’s window to start a fire. Law enforcement exposed the Russian agents in advance and arrested them at the planned crime scene

Dnipropetrovsk region

A fitter from one of Ukrzaliznytsia’s branches in Kamianske district has been detained.

Initially, he set fire to railway power equipment along local tracks. Later, he received a new task — to derail a freight train of the Defense Forces. Law enforcement thwarted the enemy’s plans and arrested the Russian agent.

Vinnytsia region

An 18-year-old resident of Haisyn city was exposed after setting fire to a relay cabinet near the district center’s railway line. The offender used a flammable mixture he made himself following instructions from a Russian handler.

Zakarpattia region

A 52-year-old unemployed man from Uzhhorod district was detained after attempting to destroy two relay cabinets of signal installations on the railway line in the border region using flammable mixtures.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under:

Part 2, Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

Part 2, Article 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

The offenders are held in custody. They face penalties ranging from 10 years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

