Female arsonist carrying out Russian orders in Kharkiv sentenced to over 15 years – SSU. PHOTO

Based on materials from the Security Service and National Police, a Russian agent who committed arson attacks in Kharkiv was sentenced to 15 years and one month in prison with asset confiscation.

According to the report, the main tasks assigned to the suspect by the enemy were the destruction of energy facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia and civilian transport. By organizing a series of arsons, the aggressor aimed to destabilize the internal situation in the frontline city.

It was established that the orders from Russia were carried out by a 25-year-old Kharkiv resident who was on probation for negligent bodily injury. She came to the attention of Russian intelligence when looking for "easy earnings" on Telegram channels. In exchange for money, the occupiers tasked her with burning a local resident’s car parked near an apartment building. The fire completely destroyed the vehicle and spread to a neighboring car.

Later, the woman received a new task: to destroy a relay cabinet of the Ukrzaliznytsia alarm system located in the industrial zone of the regional center. To do this, the agent poured gasoline on railway equipment at night and set it on fire.

In both cases, the suspect recorded the crimes on her phone camera as "reports" to her handler.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed during martial law) and Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction of property by arson) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SSU noted that since the offender has an unexpunged conviction from a previous case, the court added one month to her new prison term.

