Since start of year, 44 terrorist attacks and 128 arsons of service members’ vehicles committed in Ukraine – National Police

Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 44 terrorist attacks have been carried out in Ukraine on the orders of Russian intelligence services.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the National Police Andrii Nebytov, according to Censor.NET.

Police officers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, have solved 38 of these crimes, and in 21 cases, they prevented the attacks during the planning stage by identifying enemy agents before execution.

It is noted that the most frequent targets of the attacks were service members (12 cases) and police departments (9 cases). Perpetrators typically used improvised explosive devices made from everyday materials under the guidance of Russian handlers.

This year alone, 128 incidents involving the arson of military personnel’s vehicles have already been recorded, 84 of which have been solved.

The enemy recruits perpetrators via Telegram channels and other platforms used for job searches, second-hand item sales, dating websites, and social media. In some cases, they even send explosive devices disguised as packages from relatives.