Russian agent who set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and AFU vehicles in Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced to 15 years – SSU

A Russian agent who carried out sabotage in Dnipropetrovsk region has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Acting on orders from the Russian FSB, the offender set fire to Defense Forces vehicles and energy facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to Censor.NET.

The investigation revealed that the operative was a 32-year-old unemployed local recruited by the occupiers via a Telegram channel promising "easy money."

According to case materials, in autumn 2024, he set fire to two relay cabinets on the railway as well as a multivan owned by the military.

To commit the crimes, the agent prepared flammable mixtures and recorded the fires on camera as "reports" for the Russian intelligence officers.

SSU operatives apprehended the suspect "red-handed" while he was attempting to destroy another military vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipro.

At the scene, investigators seized incendiary devices and a phone used by the suspect to communicate with his Russian handlers ordering the sabotage.

Based on evidence collected by the Security Service of Ukraine investigators, the agent was found guilty under three articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code:

Part 2, Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law conditions);

Part 1, Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period);

Part 2, Article 194 (intentional damage to property by arson).

