Set military vehicles on fire on order: 19-year-old detained in Shostka. PHOTOS

A 19-year-old man was detained in Shostka, Sumy region, for arson of two military vehicles on order.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, cited by Censor.NET.

On the night of June 5, the young man used a flammable mixture to set fire to a vehicle parked in the courtyard of a multi-story building in Shostka, belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The car was completely destroyed by fire.

On June 21, he returned at night to another military vehicle, poured it with a flammable substance, and attempted to set it on fire again. This time, law enforcement officers detained him at the crime scene, preventing the fire.

The suspect was charged under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional destruction or damage to property by arson.

A decision is pending on whether to detain him in custody as a preventive measure.

