6-year-old girl wounded in Kupiansk is in serious condition; it is being investigated why she was not evacuated. PHOTO

The day before, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk, wounding a 6-year-old child, who is currently in serious condition.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on television, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As for the girl. We have a big question here - why the child is in the city of Kupiansk, when we were evacuating and all the children were taken out of there. The parents left, the child was with her grandmother. We have a lot of questions to all services, first of all, our vertical. We will continue to investigate all the circumstances," said the head of the RMA.

Photo: Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office

According to him, the girl is in serious condition.

"She is in the neurosurgery department with explosive injuries and a serious forehead wound. The doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance," Synieubov said.