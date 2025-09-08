Zelenskyy congratulates military intelligence officers and presents state awards. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated servicemen on Military Intelligence Day, which was marked the previous day, and presented them with state awards.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine is the day of many of our brave Ukrainians, courageous hearts that make the boundaries of our capabilities much wider, the boundaries of our active actions on the frontline and the boundaries of our state policy," the president said during the award ceremony.

Zelenskyy thanked intelligence officers for obtaining information on Russia’s intentions, carrying out special operations on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace, as well as for supporting state policy and ensuring active operations on the frontline.

During the event, those present honored the fallen heroes with a minute of silence. The president presented servicemen with the Cross of Combat Merit, Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of 3rd Class, Orders for Courage of 1st–3rd Class, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

