Zelenskyy awards three Air Forces officers title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Air Forces Day, three officers were awarded the highest state honor — the title of Hero of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"We sincerely congratulate Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin on their well-deserved awards! President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the ‘Gold Star’ orders to the families of three more of our fallen comrades — Dmytro Fisher, Pavlo Ivanov, and Vadym Moroz, who fought bravely and heroically for Ukraine. On August 3, 2025, two Air Forces units received battle flags and honorary names," the Air Forces wrote.

The honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery" was also awarded to:

the 225th Surface-to-Air Missile Regiment of the Air Forces;

the 19th Separate Southern Buh Radio and Radiotechnical Reconnaissance Brigade of the Air Forces;

the 14th Uman Surface-to-Air Missile Brigade of the Air Forces.

The 38th Joint Training Center of the Air Forces received the honorary name "Vasylkivskyi." In addition, dozens of Air Forces servicemembers were honored with departmental and state awards, including the Orders "For Courage" and "Bohdan Khmelnytskyi."



