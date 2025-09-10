Two high school students were stabbed to death in Sharhorod, suspect detained, - police. PHOTO

Police officers in Vinnytsia region detained a person who may be involved in the death of two minors in the town of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Vinnytsia Regional Police.

As noted, on the morning of 10 September, a local resident reported that he had found two bodies with stab wounds in the town of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district.

Photo: National Police

"Law enforcement officers identified the victims, they were 10th and 11th grade students of the Sharhorod secondary school.

The attacker, who may be involved in the deaths of the teenagers, was detained. The investigative team is working at the scene. All the circumstances of the tragedy are being established," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the incident under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.