Murder of 7-year-old girl in Odesa region: 31-year-old suspect detained. PHOTO

Law enforcement in Odesa region have detained a 31-year-old suspect in the murder of seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk, whose body was found dead late on 19 June.

This was reported by the police of Odesa region and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the man lived near the girl’s family. The child knew the neighbor and went with him to his home, where he took her life. Preliminary findings indicate the cause of death was strangulation. However, the exact cause will be determined by forensic examination.

"To conceal evidence of the crime, the man transported the victim’s body several blocks away in a box and left it in a basement room," the police said.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence at the crime scene — biological traces and samples from both the victim and the suspect, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

In addition, the man was wanted for TCR and SS. The suspect has been detained.

The issue of serving him a notice of suspicion of intentional murder of a young child and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. If proven guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

Recall that on 19 June, the search for seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk ended in Odesa region. She had left home and gone missing on the evening of 18 June.