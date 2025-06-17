Verkhovna Rada appointed Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 273 MPs.

As a reminder, on 31 December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kravchenko as the head of the tax service. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy had dismissed Kravchenko from the post of head of the Kyiv RMA.

On 22 October 2024, then-Prosecutor General Kostin resigned. This happened against the backdrop of investigations into the spread of information that 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region had illegally received disability status.

On 28 October, President Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Rada to dismiss the Prosecutor General.

On 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada supported Kostin's dismissal.

On 31 October, President Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andrii Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.

