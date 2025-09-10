Day in Kherson region: four people were wounded as result of Russian shelling, including two police officers. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region, causing injuries.

The operational situation in the region was reported on the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Four people were wounded in Russian shelling, including two police officers.

The Russian army shelled 20 settlements. The shelling damaged six private houses, a medical facility, a police car, six civilian cars, and a gas pipeline.

In the Bilozerska community, the Russian military attacked a checkpoint with an attack drone. Two police officers aged 39 and 40 were injured.

A 60-year-old man was injured in Tomyna Balka as a result of a UAV drop.











