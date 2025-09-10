Customs officers found foreign currency worth 1.7 million UAH in parcel to Canada. PHOTOS

Customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally send foreign currency from Ukraine to Canada by mail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Customs Service.

The international postal shipment was headed from Ukraine to Canada. The declaration contained a vague entry: "sample/18/1.5/17 US dollars." During customs inspection, the real contents of the parcel were revealed.

Inside were metal bowls, a medicine, and several packages from chocolate products. The real "highlight" was hidden in them — 35,100 U.S. dollars and 7,350 Canadian dollars. At the NBU exchange rate on the day of shipping, this amounted to 1,675,925 hryvnias.





This is one of the largest sums found in international postal shipments in recent times, the State Customs Service noted.

Under Article 18 of the Universal Postal Convention, among other things, it is prohibited to include coins, banknotes, and other valuable items in international postal shipments without declared value, unless provided for by the national laws of the sending and receiving countries. Therefore, Kyiv Customs drew up a protocol on violation of customs rules under Article 473 of Ukraine’s Customs Code — sending in international postal shipments items prohibited for shipment under Ukrainian legislation and acts of the Universal Postal Union. The funds were seized pending a court decision.