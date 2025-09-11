Hacker group responsible for billions in losses to global companies neutralised - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

In cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the United States, EU countries and Europol, a hacker group that used ransomware to attack the networks of leading global companies has been neutralised.

As noted, one of the group's leaders was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia and put on the international wanted list. The FBI has set a reward of up to $10 million for information about his whereabouts.

It has been established that the suspects have been attacking servers of companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada and the United States since 2018, encrypting more than 1,000 servers and causing losses of more than UAH 3 billion.

In August 2024, a pre-trial investigation was completed against one of the most active members of the group. He is accused of unauthorised interference with information systems, malware creation and extortion. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The full structure of the group was also established - from malware developers and specialists in hacking corporate systems to those who legalised the proceeds. The attacks were carried out using LockerGoga, MegaCortex, HIVE and Dharma ransomware, which blocked access to servers and demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency.

As part of the investigation, several members of the network were arrested in Ukraine, some of whom have already been brought to trial. A foreigner who was on the international wanted list was extradited to the United States.



