Shooting occurred at car service centre in Lviv region: two employees killed. PHOTO

A shooting took place in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv region, in a car service centre. Two people died as a result.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

"Two employees of the car service were found dead with gunshot wounds in the office premises," the statement said.

The circumstances are being investigated. Specialised services are working at the scene.

Read more: Men attack TRC servicemen in Volyn: shooting erupts during brawl