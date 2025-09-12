3 168 19
Girls sign "Contract 18-24" for first time: They will serve as UAV operators in 92nd SAB. PHOTO
For the first time under the "Contract 18-24" program, girls have signed up. They joined the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Ivan Sirko.
This was announced by the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.
"For the first time, women have signed a Contract 18-24 with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, they are taking up positions as UAV operators," the statement reads.
It is noted that this is the seventh intake of contract soldiers under the 18-24 program, who took the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people in this unit.
Photo: Communications Unit of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko
