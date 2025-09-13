ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
300 0

Russians struck Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: two people were wounded and there was damage. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 13 September 2025, Russian troops fired on the territory of the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the aggressor fired at the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The district centre and the Marhanets district were also attacked.

According to the updated data, a religious institution, 3 apartment buildings, and a power line were damaged in the evening shelling of Nikopol.

According to the RMA, the Russian army attacked the Synelnykove district with drones and anti-aircraft guns. They terrorised Dubovykivka, Mezhova, and Pokrovske districts.

"Two men were wounded. A combine harvester, an administrative building, and a private house caught fire," said Lysak.

Dnipropetrovsk region after the shelling
Photo: Dnipropetrovska OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region after the shelling
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
Dnipropetrovsk region after the shelling
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
Dnipropetrovsk region after the shelling
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA

According to the military, the defenders shot down 3 UAVs over the region.

 

shoot out (14727) Nikopol (810) Dnipropetrovska region (1713) Nikopolskyy district (340) Synelnykivskyy district (187)
