Russian forces shelled Ochakiv and Halytsynove district in Mykolaiv region: houses were damaged and fires broke out. PHOTO
Yesterday, on 12 September, and at night on 13 September, Russians attacked the territory of the Mykolaiv region several times with FPV drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, two private houses and outbuildings were damaged in Ochakiv, and fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers.
In the village of Lymani, Halytsynove district, a house was damaged and a fire broke out, and in the village of Lupareve, a country house was damaged.
All fires were extinguished by the State Emergency Service.
