Occupiers attack Halytsynove community in Mykolaiv region with drone: man injured

Russian forces struck the Halytsynove territorial community in Mykolaiv region, injuring a 41-year-old man.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Russians carried out a strike, preliminarily with an FPV drone, on the Halytsynove community. As a result, a 41-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in Mykolaiv and is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

