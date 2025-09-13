ENG
Weapons that change course of war are being created here: Shmyhal and his partners visited one of Ukraine’s innovative defence enterprises. PHOTOS

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and international partners visited one of Ukraine's innovative defence enterprises.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on Facebook.

"We showed the Minister of Transport and Inland Trade of Canada Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Defence of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, and members of the Supervisory Board of the Munich Security Conference that it is here, in Ukraine, that the latest weapons are being created that change the course of the war," Shmyhal wrote.

The Defence Minister said: "We are ready to share our experience and, together with our partners, scale up projects that will protect us and European countries from possible threats."

We urge you to invest in the Ukrainian defence industry and create joint production facilities to strengthen security on the European continent together," Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal with partners
