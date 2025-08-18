Cabinet of Ministers presented government’s action plan: defence, European integration, anti-corruption policy

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a Draft Action Programme. First of all, it provides for changes in security, economy, dignity and recovery.

This was reported by the government's press service, Censor.NET informs.

They noted that the practical implementation of these reforms will be 12 key priorities covering the key areas of government policy for 2025-2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers also announced a call for proposals to finalise the Draft Action Programme. The received proposals will be analysed and taken into account in the final version of the Action Programme.

Draft Government Action Programme

Security and defence

Ukraine is increasing its own arms production and attracting additional funding from partners. Half of the funds are allocated to Ukrainian facilities, including through the expansion of the Danish model and joint ventures with global defence companies: Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, Thales and others. Scaling up support mechanisms for Ukrainian arms manufacturers and launching Defense City. The goal is to increase the supply of the army's needs with our own production and complete the transition to the corps system by the end of 2026. By the end of 2025, we will prepare new contract terms for military personnel that will include additional motivational incentives.

European integration

By the end of 2025, the Government will complete the verification of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European law and will be ready to start negotiations on 6 clusters by the end of 2025.

Anti-corruption policy

Minimising corruption through digital services: e-Court, e-Excise tax and ASC 2.0. They make the state transparent and convenient. Roadmaps with the EU will ensure harmonisation of rules and trust in Ukraine.

Welfare

Focus on vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including IDPs and residents of frontline communities. In 2025, 180,000 families will receive compensation for destroyed housing, and by 2026 - more than 320,000. Housing compensation mechanisms and additional programmes to support children have already been launched for young families. New programmes such as "eNursery" and "eKindergarten" have been launched, 500 new kindergartens have been opened and maternity benefits have been increased. By the end of 2025, at least 5,000 new mortgages will be issued under the "eHouse" programme.

Veteran policy

A new system of comprehensive support based on the "one-stop shop" principle. Preparation and adoption of the Code of Laws on Defenders, which will systematise the available assistance. By 2026, 1,580 families will have housing certificates and veteran businesses will receive up to 600 grants. Launch of 10 new services through the Diia system. By the end of the year, 3,000 specialists will work in communities to provide 500,000 support services and facilitate access to basic needs.

Macrofinance and reforms

Attracting $37.4 billion of macro-financial assistance from partners for 2026-2027. Successful continuation of cooperation with the IMF mission and adoption of a new cooperation programme. Conducting an audit of public expenditures and capital de-shadowing measures to make more efficient use of resources.

Business

Attracting investment, including through joint investment funds with the EU, MFOs, and partner governments, worth $5 billion. Launching investment projects, including the first project under the Reconstruction Investment Fund with the United States with a budget of over $100 million. Creating conditions for growth: 5-year moratorium on inspections, 200 procedures will be transferred to the declarative principle, and another 60 will be cancelled by the end of 2026. The "Made in Ukraine" programme will provide UAH 55 billion in financing for production over the next year and a half. Privatisation of UAH 12 billion and infrastructure projects under SPPs, acceleration of privatisation of sanctioned assets.

Health and sports

A national programme of annual check-ups for Ukrainians aged 40 and over will be launched in 2026. In 2025, 200 mental health centres and almost 300 rehabilitation units are planned to be opened. The salary of a primary and emergency care doctor will be at least UAH 35,000. We are moving to the European model of sports, creating the Olympic Lab science park and developing digital services to engage Ukrainians in sports projects.

Education and science

By 2026, 100,000 teachers will be trained in advanced training, and another 50,000 will be trained in the new preschool standard. More than 2,000 schools and 1.1 million children will use the "Mriia" system. We are reforming the system of financing science and higher education, as well as launching the ScienceCity programme and financing 10 science and technology projects together with business through SPPs.

Reconstruction

Focusing resources on housing, energy and infrastructure. Establishment of the Recovery Fund and a comprehensive Recovery Plan for Ukraine. By 2025, complete 14 hospital reconstruction projects worth UAH 1.8 billion and equip 161 shelters. Restoration of more than 160 medical facilities by the end of 2026.

Culture

Restoration and preservation of cultural heritage, institutionalisation of memory, stimulation of creative entrepreneurship and sustainable cultural institutions. We will start restoring 10 cultural heritage sites in 2025 with UAH 500 million next year. By the end of 2026, the Government will support at least 180 grant applications from creative industry entrepreneurs in Ukraine, as well as enter 100% of nationally significant sites into the State Register of Immovable Heritage and verify them.

Winter stability

Protecting critical infrastructure from drones and missile attacks. Preparation of the power system for the 2025/26 heating season, accumulation of 13.2 bcm of gas in storage facilities. Commissioning 200 MW of new distributed generation capacity by the end of the year.

