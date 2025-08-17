Tomorrow we will present Government’s action plan - Svyrydenko

Tomorrow, August 18, the Government's action plan will be presented—a comprehensive program with specific measures and goals.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

"Our priorities remain unchanged: strengthening defense forces, developing weapons production, social support and programs for veterans, assistance to frontline regions and IDPs, stable economic policy, recovery, and energy security. Everything we do is aimed at supporting Ukrainians," the statement said.

