Svyrydenko: No political loyalty, only figures and results

After her appointment, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko made public her goals in office.

She announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"It is a great honour for me to lead the Ukrainian Government today. Our Government is taking a course towards self-sufficiency: military, economic, and social. My main goal is real positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in their lives.

War does not give us the right to delay. We must act quickly and decisively. Our priority steps in the first 6 months are to provide the army with quality supplies, increase our own weapons production, and improve the technological capabilities of the army," he said in a statement.

According to Svyrydenko, the Cabinet will also make efforts to support Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

"We need quick and tangible steps, we are talking about comprehensive deregulation, stopping unauthorised pressure on business, accelerating large-scale privatisation, and further implementation of effective support mechanisms. We want everything to be "Made in Ukraine". We have already begun work on optimising the state apparatus and are committed to a full audit of expenditures in order to reduce them. No political loyalty, only numbers and results," she concluded.

On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

