Svyrydenko holds first meeting of new government: each minister must develop action plan. PHOTO

Newly appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko called on ministers at the first meeting of the updated government to develop concrete action plans for their respective committees.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The first meeting of the new government was held immediately after the parliamentary vote. Each minister must define a specific action plan as soon as possible. No abstractions," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that these plans will be publicly presented and discussed with the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Rada appoints Svyrydenko’s new government lineup. Shmyhal becomes Minister of Defense (updated)

"Next — regular reporting. We need to reach a fast pace. I have had positive experience cooperating with the Economic Committee and am convinced that such constructive interaction is possible in other areas as well.

By the way, the new government is one of the smallest in terms of the number of ministers in history. This proves that we have taken a course toward reducing the apparatus. We are moving forward to work," added the new head of the Ukrainian government.

Read more: Svyrydenko: No political loyalty, only figures and results









As reported, on 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada appointed a new government lineup under the leadership of Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Before that, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yuliia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.