News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked oil refinery in Leningrad region of Russian Federation: fire broke out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 14 September 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that three drones were shot down near the town of Kirishi, but their wreckage caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise. According to him, the fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties or injuries.

Oil refinery in the Leningrad region
Photo: Social media

Watch more: Novo-Ufa oil refinery caught fire in Bashkortostan, Russia, after drone attack. VIDEO

The Kirishi oil refinery is considered one of the largest in Russia and is capable of processing about 20 million tonnes of oil per year.

No further information is available at this time.

