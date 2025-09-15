Enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district: fire broke out. PHOTOS
On the night of 15 September, Russians struck three times at Zaporizhzhia district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.
"As a result of the enemy attack, there was a fire. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the strike.
There is no electricity supply in one of the communities. Private houses are burning.
Later, Fedorov said that the fires had been extinguished.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password