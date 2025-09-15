Ukraine and U.S. discuss launch of new defense enterprises. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed prospects for launching new joint ventures and large-scale investment projects with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis and a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

The head of the defence ministry announced this on his page, Censor.NET reports.

"I held a productive meeting. I thanked the U.S. side for its all-round support. Ukraine highly values its military and economic cooperation with our strategic partner," Denys Shmyhal said.

The parties focused on the next steps in developing the defense industry.

"U.S. manufacturers are showing significant interest in cooperation with Ukraine. I thank our partners for the constructive dialogue and readiness to expand our cooperation," the minister concluded.







