Grenade blast in Kyiv apartment leaves dead and injured. PHOTO

An explosion occurred in an apartment in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, with two people reported dead and one injured. According to preliminary information, a grenade detonated inside the premises.

A police investigation team from the Dniprovskyi district department and Kyiv headquarters, along with explosives experts, dog handlers, and other emergency services, are currently working at the scene, Censor.NET reported.

explosion

Read more: Woman killed and man injured in Kyiv region as result of explosion of unknown object

explosion (1605) Kyyiv (2359) victim (116)
