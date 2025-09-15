Grenade blast in Kyiv apartment leaves dead and injured. PHOTO
An explosion occurred in an apartment in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, with two people reported dead and one injured. According to preliminary information, a grenade detonated inside the premises.
A police investigation team from the Dniprovskyi district department and Kyiv headquarters, along with explosives experts, dog handlers, and other emergency services, are currently working at the scene, Censor.NET reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password