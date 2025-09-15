2 263 18
Grenade exploded in apartment in high-rise building in Odesa: man was killed. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 15 September, a grenade exploded in a high-rise apartment in Khadzhybeiskyi district of Odesa. A 52-year-old man was killed.
This was reported by the Odesa Regional National Police, Censor.NET reports.
It has been preliminarily established that a man died as a result of a grenade explosion in one of the apartments of an apartment building. His wife and an acquaintance were also in the apartment. They were not injured.
An investigative team of the territorial police unit, officers of the regional police explosive service, medics and rescuers were sent to the scene.
All circumstances are being established.
