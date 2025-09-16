Father forced daughter into sham marriage so that conscripted man could get deferment. PHOTOS

A father who forced his daughter with a group II disability to enter into a fictitious marriage with a man liable for military service will be tried in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the patrol police of the Lviv region.

According to law enforcement officers, a 70-year-old Lviv resident, whose daughter is a person with a group II disability, thus provided his "client," a citizen of military age, with a deferral from mobilisation during martial law. In 2023, for selfish reasons, the father forced his daughter, who was vulnerable due to illness and difficult financial situation, to enter into a fictitious marriage. For this, he received UAH 200 thousand.

The defendant faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years for his actions.





See more: 20-year-old Kyiv resident pretended to be Magyar on TikTok and raised funds "for AFU" He was detained by police. PHOTOS