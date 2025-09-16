Over 10,000 convicts released from prison on parole for mobilisation into the Defence Forces. PHOTO

More than 10,000 convicts have been released on parole for mobilisation to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This is stated in the response of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice to the request of lawyer Roman Lykhachev, which he provided to NV, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that convicts may be released on parole for contract military service during mobilisation and/or martial law.

However, not all convicts can be released from serving their sentence for mobilisation. In particular, those convicted of the premeditated murder of two or more persons and those convicted of particularly serious corruption offences will not be allowed to join the army.





