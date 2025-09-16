Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka with FABs: woman was seriously wounded and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 16 September 2025, Kostiantynivka , Donetsk region, came under enemy fire again. The city suffered several air strikes and artillery shelling, which damaged residential buildings and injured civilians.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the use of FAB-250 bombs was recorded. As a result of one of the strikes, the facades of multi-storey buildings were damaged, fortunately, without any casualties.













"However, another air strike resulted in the injury of a civilian. The woman was injured in her own home. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors are fighting for her life, her condition is assessed as serious," said the mayor.

In addition, shelling of the town with cannon artillery was recorded. Another civilian was wounded as a result of the attack. The man sought medical assistance on his own. The facade of a private house was also damaged.

"We call on the residents of Kostiantynivka to evacuate to safer regions without delay. Save your lives and the lives of your loved ones!" emphasised Horbunov.