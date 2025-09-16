Russians shelled centre of Semenivka in Chernihiv region: man was wounded, hospital and houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 16 September, Russian troops fired Grad multiple rocket launchers at the centre of Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Novgorod-Siverskyi Military District Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET reports.

There were 13 explosions in the town. The explosions damaged the premises of the Semenivka Central Hospital, residential and commercial buildings, as well as a utility company.

Seliverstov noted that the shelling caused several fires and damaged a vehicle. A 51-year-old local resident who was injured sought medical assistance.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: "It is vital world responds to every strike so Europe and U.S. don’t give Russia time for war". VIDEO

























