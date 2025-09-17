Former goalkeeper of "Dynamo" and "Shakhtar", Rudko detained while attempting to cross border, - media. PHOTO

Former goalkeeper of "Dynamo", "Shakhtar" and Ukrainian national team, Artur Rudko was detained while trying to illegally cross the state border.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sport.ua.

The 33-year-old former golkeeper of "Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Metalist" and "Chornomorets" tried to leave the territory of Ukraine. According to unofficial information, following the incident, Rudko is currently undergoing basic military training at the Armed Forces training centre.

The State Border Guard Service reported this incident on 3 September. According to the SBGS, the crossing was planned on the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. Among those detained were residents of various regions who were acting on instructions from a Telegram channel. Each had to pay $8,000 in cryptocurrency.

The last club in the goalkeeper's career was Odesa "Chornomorets", which he left at the end of last season.

During his career, Rudko has also played for Polish club "Lech" and Cypriot club "Pafos", and in his younger years was called up to the Ukrainian youth and national teams.

