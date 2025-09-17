Occupiers struck minibus in Zaporizhzhia with drone, injuring one person. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the Vasyliv district of the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"One person was wounded - the enemy hit a minibus in Vasyliv district. In Prymorske, an FPV drone hit a parked vehicle. The bus was damaged," the statement said.

The wounded man is receiving the necessary medical care.

Read more: Russians attack civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region: two injured

Shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region over the last day

According to the Joint Forces Operation, on 16 September, as a result of hostile attacks in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and 22 others were wounded, including four children.

During the day, the occupiers struck 590 times in 15 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Balabyno, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Uspenivka.

406 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Tavriyske, Bilenke, Plavni, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

4 MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Plavni, Chervone, and Novodanylivka.

168 artillery strikes were carried out in Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

There were 329 reports of damage to apartment blocks and private houses, educational institutions, cars, commercial outbuildings, and warehouses.