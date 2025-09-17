Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 14 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 2 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a person was wounded, a shop, an outbuilding and a truck were damaged; in Yampil, 2 people were wounded and a house was damaged. A house was damaged in Maiaky of Sviatohirsk community. In Donetske of Mykolaivka community, a house was damaged; in Raihorodok, 2 people were injured. A hotel was damaged in Kramatorsk. In Novodonetske, 3 people were injured. A house and an outbuilding were damaged in Andriivka. An administrative building and 2 cars were damaged in Druzhkivka, and a person was wounded in Staroraiske. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 5 were wounded, 7 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, a pharmacy and a hotel were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, the Russians fired 38 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 344 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 54 children.













