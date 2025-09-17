ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11015 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Shelling of Kramatorsk
537 0

Russian forces struck hotel in Kramatorsk with two UAVs: no casualties. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with Geranium-2 drones at night.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Ruscists attacked the hotel at about 3 am.

No one was injured in the attack.

The extent of the damage is currently being established.

Read more: Nighttime bombing of Kramatorsk: number of injured rises to 11; 35 apartment blocks, educational institutions and administrative buildings damaged

Russians strike hotel in Kramatorsk with shahids
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Author: 

Kramatorsk (365) shoot out (14767) Donetsk region (4499) Kramatorskyy district (573)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 