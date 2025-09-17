Russian forces struck hotel in Kramatorsk with two UAVs: no casualties. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with Geranium-2 drones at night.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Ruscists attacked the hotel at about 3 am.

No one was injured in the attack.

The extent of the damage is currently being established.

