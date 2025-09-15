Nighttime bombing of Kramatorsk: number of injured rises to 11; 35 apartment blocks, educational institutions and administrative buildings damaged

Photo: Фейсбук-сторінка міського голови Краматорська Олександра Гончаренка

Kramatorsk in Donetsk region is recovering from overnight shelling — at 11:10 p.m. yesterday, Russian forces struck the city center with four FAB-250 bombs.

Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

He said that 11 residents sustained injuries of varying severity, all of whom have already received medical assistance.

The attack damaged 35 apartment blocks, three educational institutions, administrative buildings, a bank, and several shops.

Emergency services and municipal workers are operating at the site. The Kramatorsk City Council’s Civil Protection Department, together with the Angels of Salvation charitable foundation, are distributing construction materials to residents.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Russian forces had previously hit the city center with three aerial bombs, with nine people injured in that strike.