3 086 6
Russian troops struck centre of Kramatorsk with three aerial bombs: 9 wounded. PHOTOS
On Monday night, Russian troops struck the centre of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with three bombs.
This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, at 11:10 p.m., using three FAB-250s with an UMPK module, Russian troops struck the central part of the city.
As of now, there are 9 wounded. All the injured are being provided with medical assistance.
All relevant services and utilities are working to eliminate the consequences.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password