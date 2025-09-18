New German Ambassador Toms begins work in Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 17 September, the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Toms presented copies of his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Copies of the credentials were received from the new German ambassador by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is noted that the parties discussed cooperation between the two countries on the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of our country, the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as the consequences of Russia's daily missile and drone attacks, stressing the need to decisively increase international pressure on the aggressor state to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Ambassador Thoms expressed his respect and admiration for the heroism of the Ukrainian people, reaffirmed Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed Germany's readiness to further strengthen its military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

See more: Stefanishyna begins her work as Ukraine’s Ambassador to United States. PHOTO