Stefanishyna begins her work as Ukraine’s Ambassador to United States. PHOTO
On Monday, September 15, Olha Stefanishyna officially began her work as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States.
She announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.
"As I begin my mission as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people," Stefanishyna wrote.
She noted that together with the embassy team, she observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen Ukrainian defenders.
"It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy—defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace," Stefanishyna added.
As reported earlier, on 27 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanyshyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password